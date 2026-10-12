'This Is My Time To Exercise This Type Of Culture...' Palestinian Ambassador Shawesh Joins Navratri Celebrations In Ahmedabad, Praises Festive Arrangements |

Gujarat is celebrating Shardiya Navratri from Sunday, October 11, 2026, with regional fervour. The Ambassador of Palestine to India, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, joined the Navratri celebrations in Gujarat on October 11, 2026. Experiencing the vibrant cultural traditions of one of India's most widely celebrated festivals, he praised the festival arrangements. His participation highlighted the role of cultural exchanges in bringing people from different backgrounds together.

Navratri, a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India. In Gujarat, the festival is particularly famous for its energetic Garba and Dandiya Raas performances, during which people gather in traditional attire to dance to devotional music.

Palestinian ambassador experiences Gujarat's Navratri celebrations

The Ambassador of Palestine to India, Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh, participated in Shardiya Navratri celebrations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on the first day of the nine-day festival, which is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The vibrant festival was organised by the Gujarat Tourism Department.

Shawesh's participation in the festivities drew attention as he experienced the colourful atmosphere and traditions associated with Navratri. Speaking about his participation, he said, "This is my time to exercise this type of culture," expressing his willingness to engage with India's cultural traditions. He also expressed appreciation to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the arrangements, saying, "Much appreciation to His Excellency the CM of Gujarat. I am really very excited to see the organisation that brought all these people together." He told ANI.

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Presence of other foreign ambassadors

The festival not only saw the presence of the Palestinian ambassador but also saw the participation of other foreign ambassadors and representatives, including Ambassador of Serbia to India, Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of Ukraine to India Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Eritrea, Alem Tsehaye Woldermariam, and Ambassador of Thailand Chavanart Thangsumphant, among others.

Ahmedabad, one of Gujarat's major cultural centres, comes alive during Navratri, with several venues hosting Garba events that attract residents and visitors alike. Participants dress in colourful chaniya cholis and kediyus, while the rhythmic beats of traditional instruments accompany the dances dedicated to the Goddess.

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Navratri celebrates faith, culture and togetherness

Navratri holds deep religious significance for Hindus, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival honours Goddess Durga and her different manifestations, with devotees observing fasts, performing prayers and participating in cultural programmes throughout the nine days.

In Gujarat, Garba is an integral part of the celebrations. Traditionally performed around a centrally placed lamp or an image of the Goddess, the dance represents the cycle of life and the divine feminine energy.