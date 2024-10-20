 'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop Noise Of Firecrackers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop Noise Of Firecrackers

'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop Noise Of Firecrackers

The incident occurred at Smart Sanctuary, an animal shelter in Noida where Moitra’s dog, Guddu, lived. Kaveri Rana, the owner of the shelter, responded to netizens’ queries, explaining how the dog died.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Mahua Moitra | File image

TMC MP Mahua Moitra called out the Noida Police on Sunday after the death of her rescued dog, allegedly due to incessant firecracker explosions in and around the area where the dog was staying.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moitra called the incident "murder" and urged the authorities to enforce the existing ban on firecrackers. 

"Hello @noidapolice @CP_Noida - one of my rescued rehab babies just died of cardiac arrest at @SmartSanctuary Noida due to explosive non-stop banned firecrackers. This is murder. Can you please enforce the ban? Shameful," Moitra posted.

The incident occurred at Smart Sanctuary, an animal shelter in Noida where Moitra’s dog, Guddu, lived. Kaveri Rana, the owner of the shelter, responded to netizens’ queries, explaining how the dog died. 

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Nirmal General Hospital, Blaze Brought Under Control
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Nirmal General Hospital, Blaze Brought Under Control
Lamberghini Singer Ragini Tandan REACTS To Yo Yo Honey Singh's Viral Apology: 'It's A Really Big Problem'
Lamberghini Singer Ragini Tandan REACTS To Yo Yo Honey Singh's Viral Apology: 'It's A Really Big Problem'
Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers
Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers
Understanding Osteoporosis: Causes, Risk Factors, And Early Warning Signs
Understanding Osteoporosis: Causes, Risk Factors, And Early Warning Signs

"Vet confirmed cardiac arrest. I was right there when a string of loud crackers burst non-stop, causing our Guddu to go into hyperventilation till he gave up. Rest of my rescues are hiding, shivering, & have been advised anti-anxiety meds to prevent mishaps. Street animals are already in distress, & it's not even Diwali," she shared in her post.

The distressing and tragic incident has once again highlighted the harmful impact of firecrackers on animals, particularly during the festive season.

Firecrackers and its fatal impact on animals: 

Firecrackers are known to have detrimental effects on dogs due to their acute sense of hearing. Loud, continuous explosions can cause severe anxiety, leading to hyperventilation, stress, and in some cases, cardiac arrest. Dogs unable to escape the noise often experience panic attacks and may suffer from long-term trauma.

Read Also
Viral Video: Pet Dog Travels On Mumbai Local, Leaves Passengers In Smiles
article-image

Firecracker-induced deaths, like that of Moitra’s dog, shows the urgent need for stricter regulations and public awareness to protect both pets and stray animals during such festivities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Nirmal General Hospital, Blaze Brought Under Control

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Nirmal General Hospital, Blaze Brought Under Control

Punjab Jewels Awarded As Best Regional Chain Of The Year In Central India

Punjab Jewels Awarded As Best Regional Chain Of The Year In Central India

Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers

Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers

'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop...

'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...