'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop Noise Of Firecrackers

TMC MP Mahua Moitra called out the Noida Police on Sunday after the death of her rescued dog, allegedly due to incessant firecracker explosions in and around the area where the dog was staying.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moitra called the incident "murder" and urged the authorities to enforce the existing ban on firecrackers.

"Hello @noidapolice @CP_Noida - one of my rescued rehab babies just died of cardiac arrest at @SmartSanctuary Noida due to explosive non-stop banned firecrackers. This is murder. Can you please enforce the ban? Shameful," Moitra posted.

The incident occurred at Smart Sanctuary, an animal shelter in Noida where Moitra’s dog, Guddu, lived. Kaveri Rana, the owner of the shelter, responded to netizens’ queries, explaining how the dog died.

"Vet confirmed cardiac arrest. I was right there when a string of loud crackers burst non-stop, causing our Guddu to go into hyperventilation till he gave up. Rest of my rescues are hiding, shivering, & have been advised anti-anxiety meds to prevent mishaps. Street animals are already in distress, & it's not even Diwali," she shared in her post.

The distressing and tragic incident has once again highlighted the harmful impact of firecrackers on animals, particularly during the festive season.

Firecrackers and its fatal impact on animals:

Firecrackers are known to have detrimental effects on dogs due to their acute sense of hearing. Loud, continuous explosions can cause severe anxiety, leading to hyperventilation, stress, and in some cases, cardiac arrest. Dogs unable to escape the noise often experience panic attacks and may suffer from long-term trauma.

Firecracker-induced deaths, like that of Moitra’s dog, shows the urgent need for stricter regulations and public awareness to protect both pets and stray animals during such festivities.