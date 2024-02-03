'This Is Just Nautanki': AAP Leader Jasmine Shah, Delhi Police Officer Get Into Heated Argument In Public, CM Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Viral Video

Delhi Police Office (left)-Jasmine Shah | X

New Delhi, February 3: An argument broke out between a senior cop and AAP leader Jasmine Shah in public when a team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday (February 3) morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his allegations that the BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs. A video of the argument is going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Jasmine Shah, who is also chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission, is seen asking Crime Branch ACP why he is insisting on giving notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal personally. "Under which law is it stated that you should handover notice personally to CM?" Shah asks. The ACP replies: "I will tell everything to sir (Kejriwal). If you come inside the office, I can tell you. I cannot answer you in front of media."

Shah keeps asking the cop which law is prompting him to hand over the notice to the Chief Minister in person, but the ACP goes inside the office. Shan remarks: "Clearly, this is just nautanki. Give this message to Modi and Shah that instead of harassing CM, focus on governance." The cop responds saying he just represent the Delhi police.

"I am just representing Delhi Police. I want to inform sir (CM) some facts. Don't make it a stunt," the ACP tells Shah. Shah shared the video on his X account and wrote: "I asked a simple question to Delhi police officer standing in front of entrance of residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal: Under which law is he insisting to hand over a notice personally to CM? He had no answers."

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Viral Video:

Reacting to the viral video, Kejriwal said he sympathizes with the Crime Branch officer. "Their job is to stop crime in Delhi. But instead of stopping crime, this kind of drama is being done. That is why crime is increasing so much in Delhi," the Chief Minister remarked.

मुझे क्राइम ब्रांच के इस पुलिस ऑफिसर से सहानुभूति है। इनका क्या क़सूर है? इनका काम है दिल्ली में क्राइम रोकना। पर इनसे क्राइम रोकने की बजाय इस क़िस्म की नौटंकी करवाई जा रही है। इसीलिए दिल्ली में इतना क्राइम बढ़ रहा है।



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2024

Kejriwal wondered why the government want to know which AAP MLA was being "poached". "You know more than me? You know everything? Why only Delhi, you are aware how many government were toppled by poaching legislators in the last few years across the country? Then why this drama?" he said.

Why Crime Branch Visited Delhi CM's Residence?

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with the allegations that BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs. Sources said that the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter. A team had visited his residence on Friday evening, but left without serving the notice as the Chief Minister was not available.