'This is just a trailer': Letter recovered after blast near Israeli Embassy; probe agencies keen on DNA fingerprinting

After a minor blast took place on Friday evening near Israeli Embassy in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Sunday covered the blast site near the Embassy with a white-coloured tent to prevent the spot from being tampered with as the adjacent road opened for traffic, officials said. Sources told PTI that the probe agencies are covering all angles, however, they have not identified any suspect yet. They said the material used in the bomb will be known after the report of the forensic science laboratory arrives.

Meanwhile, an envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, reported PTI. A case has been registered and the Delhi Police's Special Cell is investigating the matter.

The letter written in English mentioned the names of Gen Qassem Soleimani, the then head of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US air strike in January 2020, and Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizad, who played a crucial role in the country's nuclear programme and was assassinated near Tehran in November the same year.

According to the copy of the letter tweeted by ANI's National Bureau Chief Naveen Kapoor, the letter is written by someone who has identified himself as Sarallah India Hezbollah. "This is just a trailer presented to you, that how we can observe you...we can end your life anytime anywhere," it read. "All you have to do, just count your days now," it added.