'This Is A Work Of Thieves, Criminals': Rahul Gandhi On Apple Hacking Alerts To Opposition Leaders

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (October 31) hit out at Modi government over Opposition MPs sharing screenshots sent by Apple to several Members of Parliament saying that the iPhones of the MPs were targeted by "State Sponsored Attackers."
"This is the work of criminals and thieves," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Apple warning.
The Congress leader further said that he was not afraid of "tapping" or snooping and came down heavily on the government over the issue. "Very few people are fighting against this but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don't care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you," said Rahul.
"A number of people in my office have got this message. In Congress, KC Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera have got it too. They (BJP) are trying to distract the attention of the youth," said Rahul Gandhi in his press conference.
Oppn MPs share screenshots
Member of Parliaments (MP) Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Raghav Chadha among others on Tuesday (October 31) shared screenshots sent to them by Apple in which the California-based company warned them about "state-sponsored attackers" targeting their iPhones.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)