 Thiruvananthapuram Airport Bags Kerala Govt’s Top Award For Energy Conservation
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd has won the Kerala government’s first prize for excellence in energy management in the buildings category. The airport saved 0.913 million units of electricity in FY 2025–26, reducing power costs by nearly ₹82 lakh. The award was presented by Minister V Sivankutty to senior officials of the airport.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has secured first prize from the Kerala government for excellence in energy management and conservation in the buildings category, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability efforts.

Recognition For Energy Efficiency

According to an official social media post, the airport’s engineering services team achieved annual energy savings of 0.913 million units during the financial year 2025–26. The initiative led to a reduction in power expenditure of nearly ₹82 lakh.

Award Presented By Minister

The award was presented by Kerala Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty. It was received on behalf of TIAL by Chief Administrative Officer Rahul Bhatkoti and K S Shibu Kumar, Head of Engineering Services.

Describing the achievement as a proud moment, the airport highlighted its continued commitment to strengthening sustainable practices at the facility.

