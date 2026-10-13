‘Things That Once Connected The World Are Now Turning Into Weapons’: PM Modi Warns Against Global Trade And Energy Disruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against the weaponisation of global supply chains and highlighting India's renewable energy expansion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a strong warning against the weaponisation of global trade, energy and supply chains, urging world leaders to embrace a new realism amid compounding global crises.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. https://t.co/H91kiKqNQ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2026

"The world searches for a way out of one crisis, only for a new one to arrive before it can. The very things that once connected the world are now turning into weapons. Be it supply chains, energy, minerals, payments, or technology, they are becoming tools for pressure and dominance," Prime Minister Modi said at the at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi.

"In this global race for power, India is moving forward with a distinct temperament, and this decade stands as a witness to that. This decade of the 21st century has brought unprecedented global challenges. We have seen a pandemic, and then wars broke out in different countries around the world. As if that weren't enough, whether it's trade, critical minerals, or energy supply, obstacles are emerging there too," he said.

India's renewable energy surge

The prime minister contrasted these international pressures with India’s steady green transformation, noting a fourfold growth in renewable energy capacity alongside key global sustainability partnerships.

"In 2014, India’s renewable energy capacity was around 75 gigawatts. Today, it has reached around 300 gigawatts. This means we have added nearly four times the capacity. Friends, this energy transition taking place in India is also creating new opportunities," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted India's rapid scale-up in clean energy infrastructure over the past decade, bringing into focus both the scale of national implementation and the economic opportunities unlocked by this transition.

India's contribution to global sustainability initiatives

Prime Minister Modi outlined multilateral partnerships and frameworks championed by India aimed at fostering global resilience, sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

"We have given: The International Solar Alliance. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. The Big Cat Alliance. The Global Biofuel Alliance. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, IMEC. Mission LiFE, Lifestyle for Environment. In other words, India has taken initiatives that benefit everyone and every form of life," he said.