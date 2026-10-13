Data, Knowledge & Innovation Define Power In 21st Century, Says PM Modi; Calls For ‘Power To Empower’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of data, knowledge and innovation in redefining global power at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum | File

Delving deeply into what exactly defines power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that in the current scenario, data, knowledge and innovation constitute power.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. https://t.co/H91kiKqNQ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2026



"Every era has had its own sources and definitions of power, but in the 21st century, especially in this third decade, a major shift is underway," Prime Minister Modi said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, focussing on the changing dynamics of global influence.





Power to empower



Raising a crucial question about the application of power, the prime minister emphasised, "But the real question is not who holds the power, but how it is being used. Will technology propel a few people forward or create new opportunities for millions? Will knowledge remain the strength of just a few or enhance the capabilities of everyone? It is here that a new idea is born, and that idea is, Power to Empower."



He underlined India's commitment to this philosophy: "This human sentiment of Power to Empower is not merely for preaching to others. It is what a tradition of thousands of years has taught us. In India, we have demonstrated this by implementing it in our governance and our work culture."





Ancient wisdom guiding modern governance



Rooting this vision in India's rich cultural heritage, Prime Minister Modi cited a timeless Sanskrit proverb: "Friends, this idea is not new to India. We have a saying: 'विद्या विवादाय, धनं मदाय, शक्तिः परेषां परिपीडनाय खलस्य। साधोर्विपरीतमेतत् ज्ञानाय, दानाय च रक्षणाय॥'"



Explaining its core message, he said: "Its essence is that knowledge, wealth, and power, whoever possesses them, must be judged by how they use them."





Vision for global collaboration



The Prime Minister also elaborated on the transformative shift from control to enablement: "Will knowledge remain a source of strength for only a few, or will it enhance everyone’s capabilities? This is where a new idea is born. And that idea is Power to Empower. Power to Empower."



Reinforcing this core belief, Prime Minister Modi said: "Moving beyond power to control towards power to enable. Moving beyond power to compete towards power to collaborate. Moving beyond power to succeed towards power to help others succeed. This is the very idea. Today, the vision with which I have come here is Power to Empower."