'Things More Important Than TRPs': HC Restrains Media In Sensational Child Abuse Case | Photo: Representative Image

Chennai: “There are things more important in life than TRP ratings,” the Madras High Court said on Friday while restraining the media, YouTube channels and digital platforms from meddling with the factual matrix in the sensational case of predatory child sexual abuse in which prominent industrialist Veeramani of Gem Granites is a key accused.

The court passed the restraining order a day after certain English TV news channels and other media outlets shared screenshot images of Veeramani from a video clip in which he was seen abusing a minor girl.

In a related development, the Chennai Police registered a case in connection with the leak of the video clip.

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Court raises media trial concerns

“While this court cherishes the right to freedom of speech and expression and in particular, the freedom of the press to disseminate information, this court is also reminded of the gruesome Mumbai terror attacks. It was only on account of constant media coverage, all strategies of law enforcing agencies came to the know of things of the handlers of the terrorists,” Justice V Lakshminarayan said.

“Right has a corresponding duty and this duty is not only owed to the children but also the accused involved in the case,” the judge said while saying the Republic TV counsel was right that the press has the right to report “but whether this right to report includes a right to media trial would have to be probed into by this court.”

The judge made the observations while hearing a petition filed by Tulir Charitable Trust (for prevention and healing of child sexual abuse) against the telecast of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material by prominent television channels.

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SIT to issue weekly updates

To ensure people get to know the progress made by the police in the investigation of the sensational case, the court directed an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to probe the case, to issue weekly press releases.

Justice Lakshminarayan restrained media outlets and others from publishing, broadcasting, transmitting, circulating, reproducing or otherwise disseminating any video or screen grab which touches upon the crime under investigation.