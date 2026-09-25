Tejashwi Accuses Bihar CM Of Violating POCSO Over Minor Victim's Identity Disclosure Row | X

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lashed out at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for allegedly revealing the identity of a girl who was molested a few days ago in Jamui district.

The minor victim, along with her family, met Choudhary at the Chief Minister's residence. The family was assured of “speedy justice” and “strongest possible punishments for all culprits within a month through a speedy trial”.

Choudhary shared a photograph of himself with the victim and her family members on his 'X' handle. The social media post was, however, quickly taken down.

Tejashwi targets Choudhary

RJD national working president Tejashwi saved a screenshot to target Samrat Choudhary, who is BJP's first Chief Minister in Bihar.

Sharing the screenshot on his X handle, Tejashwi commented, “The foolish, inept, law offender Chief Minister of Bihar is himself tearing apart the provisions of the POCSO Act. By posting a photo from his social media handle with the family members of the minor victim in the Jamui incident, he is exposing the victim's identity. Under the POCSO Act (2012), it is legally mandatory to keep the identity of the victim child or minor confidential, and publicising it is a serious crime. (According to Section 23 of the POCSO Act-2012, the identity of the victim child cannot be disclosed through any media (print, electronic, or social media) or other means. This includes the child's name, address, photo, school, or any information related to the family that could reveal their identity.”

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“Disclosing the identity can result in imprisonment of six months to one year, a fine, or both.) The Chief Minister of Bihar should receive the harshest possible punishment for this crime; otherwise, who will respect the POCSO Act? Such violations of the law will continue when a seventh-grade dropout accused in seven murders is made the Chief Minister. People like him are not protectors of the law—they are its devourers," he claimed.