'They Will Kill Me': Woman Screams For Help As Men Allegedly Force Her Into Car In Viral Mainpuri Video

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri where a young woman was allegedly forced into a car by a group of men, with the disturbing episode captured on video and widely shared on social media.

The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of Kurra police station. According to the viral video, the woman can be seen struggling and shouting for help as the men allegedly push her into a car bearing a Rajasthan registration number.

In the clip, the woman is heard pleading for help and shouting, “Yeh log humein maar daalenge” (They will kill me), as bystanders record the incident.

The presence of a police personnel in the video has further raised questions, making the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction more suspicious.

The woman has reportedly claimed that she was being abducted and forcibly taken away by the men in the vehicle.

Following the circulation of the video, Kurra police initiated an investigation into the matter. Officials said they are verifying the facts and identifying the individuals involved in the incident.

Police authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.