'They used each other': Allahabad HC's casual misogyny in observations in Chinmayanand sexual abuse case

In an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, who passed the order in connection with allegations of sexual harassment against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, said that the accused and the complainant used "each other."

The judge observed that the family members of the complainant were benefited when she was allegedly exploited. The judge further observed that the complainant had not made any complaint against the accused to her family members.

With this, the court concluded that the case was a matter quid pro quo.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Swami Chinmayanand on several conditions.

"The trial court will take up the case on priority basis, preferably on day to day basis and trial will be concluded within one year," the court said while shifting the trial to the Lucknow district court based on the survivor's apprehension that Chinmayanad, being a powerful person in his home town Shahjahanpur where the trial is currently taking place, could tamper with evidence and influence the proceedings.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi issued the bail order on the plea filed by the BJP leader.