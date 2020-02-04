'They used each other': Allahabad HC's casual misogyny in observations in Chinmayanand sexual abuse case

In an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, who passed the order in connection with allegations of sexual harassment against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, said that the accused and the complainant used "each other."
The judge observed that the family members of the complainant were benefited when she was allegedly exploited. The judge further observed that the complainant had not made any complaint against the accused to her family members.
With this, the court concluded that the case was a matter quid pro quo.
The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Swami Chinmayanand on several conditions.
"The trial court will take up the case on priority basis, preferably on day to day basis and trial will be concluded within one year," the court said while shifting the trial to the Lucknow district court based on the survivor's apprehension that Chinmayanad, being a powerful person in his home town Shahjahanpur where the trial is currently taking place, could tamper with evidence and influence the proceedings.
Justice Rahul Chaturvedi issued the bail order on the plea filed by the BJP leader.
The order directed Chinmayanand to file an undertaking stating that he shall not seek any adjournment on the date fixed for evidence when the witnesses are present in court.
Justice Chaturvedi also directed Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow to ensure the security and safety of the survivor, her family members and witnesses during the entire trial period.
On November 16, the court had reserved its order after hearing the counsels from both sides.
Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on September 20 under section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape. It is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have sex with him.
In a parallel case, the woman was charged with trying to extort money from Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of rape.
The high court granted her bail on December 4.
The Supreme Court had stepped in after the 23-year-old law student went missing for a few days in August last year after posting a video clip on social media, alleging sexual abuse.
The SIT also arrested the student after a complaint that she and her friends had tried to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, threatening to make public videos showing her giving massages to the former minister.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)