Video demanding Rs 5 cr from Swami Chinmayanand goes viral

Shahjahapur: The sexual harassment case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has taken a new turn with yet another video surfacing that shows four young men and a woman apparently planning to extort money from the BJP leader.

The video that went viral since Tuesday night, shows the five youths discussing a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore that they planned to get from the former Minister of State for Home Affairs, now embroiled in the exploitation case of a Law student from his varsity here.

The interaction between the five, which is being claimed to have links to the former Minister, however, nowhere mentions his name. Neither are there any leads to tell when and where this video was made. Sources though claim that the video was made after August 24 in Delhi or its surroundings.