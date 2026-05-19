'They Just Want My Son Behind Bars': Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law Alleges Vendetta

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Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has accused the deceased’s parents of running a vendetta against her family and trying to ensure that her anticipatory bail is cancelled and that her son, Samarth Singh, ends up behind bars.

"It seems to me that they are simply exerting mounting pressure, intent on ensuring that Samarth ends up in jail. They want my anticipatory bail to be rejected. They want everything that could possibly go wrong for us to happen," the retired judge said while speaking to India Today.

Singh also criticised Twisha’s family for refusing to conduct the final rites. "The child (Twisha) cannot even find a resting place in the earth. They are not doing the right thing by stopping the last rites. She should at least be allowed peace," she said.

Lookout notice against Samarth Singh

The Bhopal Police have issued a formal lookout notice against Samarth Singh. The move comes shortly after a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on the night of May 12.

A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and a case has been registered against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under provisions related to dowry death and harassment. Giribala Singh has also denied allegations of dowry demands.

Deceased's father claims second post-mortem delayed

The deceased’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has claimed that the second post-mortem examination (PM-2) of his daughter’s body was being deliberately delayed to allow possible tampering with evidence.

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“Our daughter’s body is still awaiting PM-2. They want the process to be delayed so that we lose hope and leave,” he said while speaking to news agency ANI.