'They Chose To Fight For Those Less Fortunate': Abhijeet Dipke Backs Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Ahead Of Bail Decision

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday praised party co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das for giving up their comfortable lives to fight for the underprivileged, as Delhi Police sought further custody of the two leaders, citing concerns over public order.

In a post on X, Dipke highlighted the duo's professional backgrounds and said they had chosen to pursue social causes despite having successful careers and financial security.

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"A few years ago, Ashu had a high-paying corporate job in London, earning millions. Saurav was writing about the country’s legal system and living a great life. Both had successful careers, financial security and every reason to continue living the lives they had built for themselves," he wrote.

Dipke praises leaders' commitment

Dipke said the two had given up their comfortable lives to work towards making the country better, despite the uncertainty and risk of imprisonment.

"What I admire most about these two is that despite coming from privileged backgrounds, they chose to fight for those who aren’t as fortunate," he added.

Praising their commitment, Dipke said standing up for people they did not know and fighting for causes beyond their personal interests was among the greatest qualities a person could possess.

"That’s the kind of people Ashu and Saurav are," he said.

Delhi Police seeks further custody

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sought further custody of Ranka and Das, expressing apprehensions that their release could disturb peace and public order.

The two CJP co-convenors were earlier sent to five days of judicial custody over alleged violations of peace bonds and their entry into Jantar Mantar, which is no longer a designated protest site.

Magistrate reserves order on bail

The Special Executive Magistrate has reserved the order and is expected to decide whether the two leaders will be granted bail.

The development comes amid the CJP's continued activities and protests in the national capital.