'They are all Indian soldiers...': Netizens pan ANI report on how 'Biharis' removed Chinese observation post in Galwan

On Sunday, news agency ANI took to Twitter with a story about how "the Biharis" removed the Chinese observation post from patrol point 14 in Galwan valley". The ethnic description of people from Bihar, quite naturally, raised hackles. As some denizens of Twitter put it, the members of 16 Bihar regiment did not belong to a specific locality or community; in keeping with the new ethos post-partition, Indian Army does not have pure regiments and there is a sprinkling of all communities and regions. For instance, there were four Sikhs – all natives of Punjab – in the 16 Bihar Regiment. "Hello News agencies.... They are all Indian Soldiers…Not 'Biharis'…Don't fall for government propaganda just because there is an election in Bihar in a few months," wrote Mohammed Zubair. ‘‘Biharis??’’ Isn’t this like reducing the Indian Army into a State Army? ‘Never heard before that Haryanavis, Punjabis, Rajasthanis and Jharkhandis have defeated the enemy, pointed out another. ‘’Hmm…Bihar elections must be close if the Bihar regiment is being referred to as 'Biharis'. And what just happened to Indian soldiers?’’ wondered Jairaj Singh. Possibly, ANI was taking a cue from PM Modi who had on Saturday said the country is proud of Biharis and the Bihar regiment that fought in the Galwan clash.