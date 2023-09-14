'TV Anchors Who Refused To Lick Boots..': Sudhir Chaudhary On His Name In INDIA Bloc's 'Boycott List'

The INDIA Alliance on Thursday released a list of TV anchors that their leaders will be boycotting over their alleged 'communal coverage' and inflammatory debates.

Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary is one of the 14 news anchors who have been named in the list and he was also the first one to react on the issue after the names were revealed by the Opposition parties on social media.

"INDIA alliance has released the list of those journalists who refused to become 'Charan Chumbak'. Now they will be boycotted," Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi on X (Formerly Twitter).

Apart from Chaudhary, the other names in the list are: Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narsimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaqat, Shiv Aroor and Sushant Sinha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)