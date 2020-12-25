'These revolutionary agriculture laws will provide freedom to farmers': Devendra Fadnavis

Defending the three new agriculture laws brought by the Centre, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said these "revolutionary" legislations were aimed at providing freedom to farmers to sell their produce wherever they want.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood behind the country's farmers and would continue to do so in future.

Fadnavis also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of fooling the farmers through false promises.

"Farmers, who sell their produce at the market yards, have to pay transport, labour, weighing and other charges. For example, a farmer recently sold his produce worth Rs 15,000 in Pune's market yard. Of the Rs 15,000, he paid Rs 4,000 as transport, labour charges and weighing charges. This is injustice," he said while showing the payment receipt.

Fadnavis was addressing a farmers' congregation in Pune before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Delhi, in which he released Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers and interacted with a section of them.

"These revolutionary agriculture laws were brought to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce wherever they want... The prime minister has always stood behind the farmers of the country and he will continue to do so in future also," the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly said.

Fadnavis said that after the Centre de-regularised fruit-trading, mango producers from the Konkan region were benefited during the lockdown as they could sell the produce by going directly to the housing societies.