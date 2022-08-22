e-Paper Get App

'These people are playing CBI-ED': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre

"Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high -- these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people," the CM said

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked the Centre over a host of issues, including inflation and unemployment, and wondered how will the nation progress like this.

Who will people talk to about their issues when these people are playing 'CBI-ED' and are busy toppling governments, he said.

"Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high -- these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and trading barbs the whole day.

"Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Sunday declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the AAP chief.

Sisodia had said people are looking at Kejriwal as an alternative to Modi since the former talks about issues affecting the common man.

Read Also
PM Modi thinks about launching raids against his political rivals all the time: Manish Sisodia
article-image
HomeIndia'These people are playing CBI-ED': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre

RECENT STORIES

Patra Chawl scam: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody extended until Sept 5

Patra Chawl scam: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody extended until Sept 5

Furniture retailer Ikea plans to open small outlets, and megastores in India supported by online...

Furniture retailer Ikea plans to open small outlets, and megastores in India supported by online...

BJP MP Varun Gandhi takes a dig at his party on unemployment, corruption and inflation

BJP MP Varun Gandhi takes a dig at his party on unemployment, corruption and inflation

Manish Sisodia: Got BJP offer to leave AAP, join them and cases will go away

Manish Sisodia: Got BJP offer to leave AAP, join them and cases will go away

Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav

Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav