 'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
The Supreme Court stayed all FIRs filed by West Bengal Police against Enforcement Directorate officers over the January 8 raids at political consultancy firm I-PAC. The court issued notice to the state government on ED’s plea against CM Mamata Banerjee and others, calling the matter serious and ordering preservation of CCTV footage.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee | File Image

New Delhi: In a major relief for Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings against officers of the probe agency in connection with raids conducted at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC and at the residence of its founder, Pratik Jain, on January 8.

The probe agency has alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the premises and took away “key” evidence related to the investigation.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi issued notice to the West Bengal government on a plea filed by the ED against Chief Minister Banerjee and certain state police officers over the alleged obstruction of the agency’s search at the I-PAC office.

Describing the matter as a “very serious issue” warranting close judicial scrutiny, the bench sought a response from the state government to the ED’s plea, which also seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the events of January 8, when the raids were carried out.

article-image

“According to us, large questions have been raised and are involved in the present matter which if allowed to remain undecided would further worsen the situation and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one or other state, considering that different outfits are governing different places," the Bench said as quoted by Bar and Bench.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Banerjee has accused the probe agency of overreach, while her party, the Trinamool Congress, has denied the ED’s allegations of “obstructing” its probe. The state police have, meanwhile, registered an FIR against ED officers.

Granting interim relief to the ED officials involved in the raid, the Supreme Court stayed all FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against agency officers in connection with the incident. The bench also directed the state government to ensure that all CCTV footage of the January 8 incident is preserved without any alteration. The next date of hearing in the case is February 3.

The apex court has given the West Bengal government three days to file its counter-affidavit responding to the ED’s allegations.

