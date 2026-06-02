'There Is No Accountability Left': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Speaks To FPJ; Announces Protest Against Education Minister In Delhi On June 6

In an effort to escalate his campaign against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (30) on Monday announced his return to Delhi from Boston on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest.

In a video message sent to the FPJ, Dipke appealed to his supporters to meet him at Delhi airport on Saturday morning and then proceed to Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for a peaceful protest rally at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who is in Boston for a course in public relations, gained widespread attention after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly referred to jobless youths as "cockroaches". He subsequently announced the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which quickly amassed millions of followers on social media. Dipke was previously the head of the social media cell of AAP.

Demands Resignation Over NEET Controversy

The CJP founder is demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“For the past few days, you all have seen how we have been raising our voices on social media, demanding that Pradhan resign for the NEET students who died by suicide due to the paper leak and for the wasted hard work of millions of students,” Dipke said.

Claiming widespread public support, he said that eight lakh students had signed the party’s petition and that protests had been held in several places, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Maharashtra.

Questions Accountability In Education System

“A joke has been made out of the lives of over one crore students, including 22 lakh from NEET, 17 lakh from CBSE, 16 lakh from CUET and 40 lakh from SSC GD. Students are anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this,” he said.

“If the Education Minister hasn't resigned even after such a massive blunder, it means there is no accountability left in our country. It feels like the system can make as many mistakes as it wants, and there are absolutely no consequences.”

Calls For Constitutionally Protected Protest

Dipke urged supporters and concerned citizens to join the proposed protest, saying the Constitution guarantees the right to peacefully raise one's voice against injustice.

“We will raise our voices according to the Constitution, and I hope that all CJP supporters and others troubled by this system will join this protest,” he said.

Says Fear Of Arrest Will Not Deter Him

Dipke said his family and friends were worried that he could be arrested upon arrival in India, but maintained faith in democratic institutions.

“My family and friends are afraid that I will be arrested right at the airport and sent to jail. But I still hope that our country remains a democracy and that we will get permission to protest peacefully.”

Describing himself as an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru, Dipke said he believes deeply in the Constitution and the democratic right to express dissent.

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Appeals To Supporters To Join Movement

“This country does not belong to any single party; it belongs to all of us. Our futures are being ruined. If I wanted to, I could have taken a job in the US and lived comfortably. I want to do something for my country.”

“Whatever we are today is because of what this country has given us. Now it is our turn to do something for our country. So all peaceful and constitution-abiding cockroaches, let us come together to save the future of millions of students,” he added.