'There Is A Need For More Judges': CJI Surya Kant Backs Move To Raise Supreme Court Strength From 34 To 38 | VIDEO

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has welcomed the Union government’s decision to increase the strength of the Supreme Court of India from 34 to 38 judges, calling it a necessary step to tackle the rising burden of cases.

Rising Case Pendency Behind The Move

Speaking to the media, the CJI mentioned the sharp rise in pending cases and fresh filings.

“The total volume of pending cases and the rate at which new matters are being filed have increased significantly,” he said, underlining the urgent need to expand judicial capacity.

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The apex court is currently grappling with over 93,000 pending cases, putting immense pressure on existing benches.

Cabinet Nod To Amend Law

The decision follows the Union Cabinet’s approval on May 5 to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, paving the way for an increase in the sanctioned strength.

Once Parliament passes the amendment, the court’s capacity will formally expand, enabling appointments to both vacant and newly created positions.

Focus On Constitutional Bench Cases

CJI Surya Kant stressed that several crucial matters requiring a Constitutional Bench are currently pending.

“There is indeed a need for additional judges… to ensure timely disposal of these cases,” he said.

He also advocated for a dedicated, continuously functioning Constitutional Bench to address complex legal questions without delay.

Read Also Union Cabinet Clears Supreme Court Judges Amendment Bill 2026; Strength To Rise From 34 To 38

A Step Towards Faster Justice

The Chief Justice expressed confidence that the proposed increase would accelerate the resolution of long-pending matters.

He also extended gratitude to the Central Government, noting that the move would significantly strengthen the judiciary’s ability to deliver timely justice.

First Expansion Since 2019

This marks the first proposed increase in the Supreme Court’s strength since 2019. Once implemented, it will allow the Collegium to recommend new appointments and fill vacancies more effectively.