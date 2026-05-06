Union Cabinet Clears Supreme Court Judges Amendment Bill 2026; Strength To Rise From 34 To 38

Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the judiciary, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the sanctioned strength of the SC from 34 to 38 judges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At present, the apex court functions with an approved strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The latest decision seeks to expand this capacity by adding four more judges, a step the government says will enhance the efficiency and speed of justice delivery.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To give effect to the proposal, the government will introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament. The legislation seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, which governs the sanctioned strength of the top court.

In an official statement, the government said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the proposal to increase the number of judges from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India). With the Chief Justice included, the total strength will rise to 38.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move comes at a time when the Supreme Court continues to grapple with a heavy caseload, with thousands of matters pending across constitutional, civil and criminal jurisdictions. Legal experts have long argued that increasing judicial strength is a key step towards addressing delays and ensuring timely disposal of cases.

According to the government, the expansion is expected to enable the Court to function more efficiently and effectively. By augmenting the Bench strength, the Court will be better equipped to constitute more Benches simultaneously, thereby accelerating hearings and reducing pendency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The proposal also reflects a broader push to bolster judicial infrastructure in the country. Over the years, successive governments have periodically revised the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court in response to rising litigation and the growing complexity of cases.

While increasing the number of judges is seen as a positive step, experts note that it must be complemented by timely appointments and improvements in administrative processes to yield tangible results. Delays in filling vacancies have often undermined the benefits of enhanced sanctioned strength in the past.

Once introduced and passed by Parliament, the amendment will formally pave the way for the appointment of additional judges to the apex court.