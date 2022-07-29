'There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us': Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting with L-G

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi's development that both of them work together.
"We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is LG & I'm CM - we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions & work together. Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together," said the chief minister.
Saxena had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".
After his weekly meeting with the LG, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. "Several issues were discussed - water, cleanliness, electricity and so on. We will work together as we have always done so far," said Kejriwal
Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday.
(with PTI inputs)
