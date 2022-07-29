e-Paper Get App

'There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us': Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting with L-G

Saxena had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi's development that both of them work together.

"We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is LG & I'm CM - we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions & work together. Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together," said the chief minister.

Saxena had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".

After his weekly meeting with the LG, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. "Several issues were discussed - water, cleanliness, electricity and so on. We will work together as we have always done so far," said Kejriwal

Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Our education's aim to create patriotic, employable students: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia'There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us': Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting with L-G

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Massive fire in Andheri, traffic diverted

Mumbai updates: Massive fire in Andheri, traffic diverted

Watch Video: Bomb explodes in Kabul cricket stadium during Afghanistan T20 match

Watch Video: Bomb explodes in Kabul cricket stadium during Afghanistan T20 match

Who is Nihar Thackeray? Know all about Bindumadhav Thackeray's son as he joins Shinde camp

Who is Nihar Thackeray? Know all about Bindumadhav Thackeray's son as he joins Shinde camp

Legends League Cricket: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to play special match

Legends League Cricket: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to play special match

Who was Bal Thackeray’s firstborn Bindumadhav Thackeray? Know the forgotten tiger

Who was Bal Thackeray’s firstborn Bindumadhav Thackeray? Know the forgotten tiger