Theni Jailbreak: All 17 Escapees Recaptured, CM Vijay Suspends Deputy Jail Superintendent Over Security Lapses

Theni Jailbreak: All 17 Escapees Recaptured, Vijay Suspends Deputy Jail Superintendent Over Security Lapses | IANS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday, ordered the suspension of Deputy Jail Superintendent N. Ramalingam, who was in charge of the Thekkampatti sub-jail, over alleged dereliction of duty following the escape of 17 undertrial prisoners from the facility in Theni district.

The action comes days after the major jailbreak on October 26, when 17 remand prisoners escaped from the sub-jail near Andipatti by allegedly staging a medical emergency to overpower prison personnel and flee through the main entrance.

The incident triggered a massive search operation, with all 17 prisoners subsequently recaptured within 48 hours. The escape also exposed alleged security lapses, overcrowding and inadequate staff deployment at the prison.

Vijay Orders Suspension Of Deputy Jail Superintendent

According to reports, Vijay directed the suspension of N. Ramalingam, who was in charge of the Thekkampatti sub-jail when the prisoners escaped.

The action is part of a wider disciplinary crackdown following the incident. Nine prison personnel of various ranks had already been suspended over alleged negligence and violations of security protocols.

The Chief Minister has also ordered further administrative action, including transfers of prison officials and tighter security arrangements across Tamil Nadu's correctional facilities.

How 17 Undertrial Prisoners Escaped From Theni Sub-Jail

The jailbreak took place between 10:30 pm and 11 pm on October 26. According to multiple media reports, inmates in one of the cells pretended that a prisoner was suffering an epileptic seizure, prompting warders to enter the cell to provide assistance.

The prisoners allegedly overpowered and assaulted the guards, snatched the keys and escaped through the main gate.

The incident exposed serious security concerns at the facility, which reportedly housed around 334 inmates against its sanctioned capacity of approximately 200.

All 17 Prisoners Recaptured Within 48 Hours

Following the escape, police launched an extensive search operation involving multiple teams, the Special Task Force and drones. Searches were carried out in nearby areas, including forest stretches and parts of the Western Ghats.

Thirteen prisoners were recaptured by the evening of October 27, while the remaining four were arrested by October 28.

All 17 escapees were subsequently brought back into custody and produced before courts for further remand proceedings.

Wider Security Measures Ordered Across Tamil Nadu Prisons

The jailbreak also led to action against senior prison officials. DGP (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred to the post of Director General of Police and Chief Vigilance Officer at TANGEDCO, according to reports by The News Minute.

Meanwhile, authorities have been directed to strengthen surveillance and security across prisons in Tamil Nadu. Measures include deploying armed personnel at watchtowers, improving monitoring arrangements and ensuring stricter compliance with prison security protocols.

The incident has triggered political criticism over prison administration and security lapses, with the state government facing questions over how 17 undertrial prisoners managed to overpower personnel and escape through the main entrance.

With all the escapees back in custody, the focus has now shifted to fixing accountability and preventing similar incidents across the state's prison system.