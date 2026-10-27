Tamil Nadu's Theni Jailbreak Sees 17 Inmates Escape After Fake Medical Emergency, 13 Recaptured, 9 Prison Staff Suspended | IANS

Chennai: In a jailbreak, acknowledged by the Tamil Nadu DGP (Prisons) as caused by “human error”, which had all cinematic elements including from a film in which incumbent Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had acted, 17 inmates of a Sub Jail in Theni district escaped late on Monday night. However, in less than 24 hours, as many as 13 of them were caught after intensive combing operations and lodged back in prison cells.

The escapade took place at the Thekkampatti Sub Jail near Andipatti, adjoining the scenic Western Ghats, which shares borders with Keralam.

Inmates Escape After Feigning Medical Emergency

Briefing journalists, Inspector General of Police South Zone Vijayendra Bidari said the 17 men, including those accused of serious sexual crime, were all lodged in one cell inside the Sub Jail. Around 10.30 pm on Monday, the prison warders heard cries for help from the cell, citing a medical emergency. The prisoners claimed one of them had suffered an epileptic seizure. As the staff rushed to help, the inmates allegedly attacked them and managed to escape from the jail premises.

Theni, Tamil Nadu: Theni District SP Praveen Gowtham and Dindigul District SP S. Jeyakumar jointly interrogate 13 inmates recaptured after 17 prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti prison late last night, assaulting prison guards. Police deployed over 25 special teams and apprehended 13 inmates, including eight found hiding in the Amachiyapuram hills behind the prison. The search continues for the four remaining escapees. — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Stalin Targets Vijay Government Over Jailbreak

DMK leader M K Stalin hit out at the Vijay Government, saying the incident showed the regime was moving from “Breaking Bad” (following a recent seizure of drugs from a ruling TVK functionary) to “Prison Break.” Incidentally, a clip from a Tamil film went viral on social media in which Vijay, the hero, pretends to suffer an epileptic seizure inside a cell, and escapes after attacking the police officer played by actor Vijaykumar, who rushes to offer aid.

Police Recapture 13 Escaped Inmates

Initially, the Tamil Nadu police had alerted the neighbouring Keralam police also and launched massive combing operations, including in the forests of the Western Ghats. Within hours of the escape, one of the inmates, Praveen, was arrested. Later, three more were rounded up. At the time of filing of this report, around 8.30 pm, police said as many as 13 of the escapees have been rounded up from different parts of the region and lodged back in jail.

Nine Prison Staff Suspended Over Lapse

Director General of Police (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore acknowledged that the escape of the inmates occurred due to a “human error” and said nine prison staff have been placed under suspension pending further inquiry.

He noted that the prisoners had escaped, breaching a three-tier security barrier. “Due to the commotion following claims of an inmate suffering from epileptic attack, the staff were focussing on giving medical aid and making arrangements to shift him to the hospital when the others took advantage and escaped,” he said.

An inquiry has been ordered, and it would reveal if some prison staff had colluded with the inmates to facilitate their escape, the DGP (Prisons) said.

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Earlier Puzhal Prison Escape Raises Concerns

Ironically, the jailbreak occurred just days after two prisoners escaped from the high-security Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. In connection with that incident, seven assistant jailers were suspended, and both escapees were secured later.