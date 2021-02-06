'The Prime Minister ought to...': Amid ongoing farmers' agitation, Subramanian Swamy has a message for Modi

As millions across the world dissect India's ongoing farmers' protest, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took it upon himself to remind the Indian government that there are other crises beyond this. Over the last few weeks, the contentious farm laws and the protests have dominated news headlines and political discourse, even at the Parliament. As such, many other issues appear to have taken a backseat as the government takes steps to manage the situation.

Swamy however appears to believe this is problematic. In a tweet on Saturday morning, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing border dispute with China.

"The Prime Minister ought to make a Statement in Parliament on the current position in Ladakh, post the Chinese illegal acquisition of Indian territory coming across the mutually agreed LAC," Swamy opined. The farmers' agitation, he added, should take up "all our attention".