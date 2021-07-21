THE NEW EDGE OPPOSITION

ON THE PLATE

The grassroots connect of a leader makes him or her a mass leader and today’s technology can telecast the same neta’s sermon across borders. Buoyed with the “unprecedented” results during this Assembly results, the Trinamool Congress went on a massive scale to observe the annual ritual of July 21... the TMC supremo went several notches up when her speech was telecast on giant screens across several cities in the country. It was no more limited to West Bengal. The message she wanted to spread was that the Opposition unity was getting ready to take on the Saffron party in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee held a virtual conference from Kolkata with the leaders of Opposition parties gathering at the Constitution Club here, asking them to unite on a single platform, forgetting their narrow self-interests, to oust the saffron party from power at the Centre.

This was clearly an exercise by her to launch the Opposition's front during her visit to the national capital the next week and carry on its activities virtually through the video-conferencing by the leaders wherever they are instead of waiting for convenience of all to hold the physical meetings. Reaching out to top Opposition leaders, she said: "We need to build a front and fight for a common cause. So, please go and convince your leaders, so that we can come together, leaving our narrow self-interests and differences behind, and fight unitedly against the BJP, as only then we can save this country."

Warning that it will be too late if time is wasted on other things, Manata said: "We have only one interest -- to save the country and its people. The interest is to save the federal structure and the other states of the country. Start working on the front from now onwards.

She urged Opposition leaders present in the virtual meeting in Delhi to organise a meeting during her three-day trip to Delhi from July 27, so that the talks can start, stressing that she would like to function in the proposed front only as a common worker. "I always go to Delhi during the Parliament session to meet the leaders. This time I hope to meet some senior leaders."

Mamata was referring to senior leaders like Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of NCP, P Chidambaram, Digvijya Singh and Kumari Shelja from Congress, Ramgopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan from Samajwadi Party, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Se­na, Sanjay Singh from AAP, Manoj Jha from RJD, Tiruchi Siva from Dmk as also the representatives of TRS, and Akali Dal who had gathered at the Constitution Club here to hear her. All of them are MPs, who are here for the Parliament session that began on Monday and which will go on till August 13. Missing, however, were the J&K parties.

“Pegasus is ferocious and dangerous and BJP is trying to interfere in the privacy of people. Opposition parties should take serious note of this and no one involved in this should be spared,” Mamata said. Appealing to the Supreme Court, she said the apex court should take suo moto cognizance or order for a special investigation team (SIT).

—Inputs from Aritra Singha