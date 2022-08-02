e-Paper Get App

'The money is not mine': Arpita Mukherjee on mountains of cash found at her residence

Cash and jewelry worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police.

'The money is not mine': Arpita Mukherjee on mountains of cash found at her residence | File

After former TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that the money recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not his. His close aide accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".

Meanwhile, according to Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources, they have found almost eight crore rupees in the bank accounts of Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the whole scam involves TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

