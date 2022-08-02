'The money is not mine': Arpita Mukherjee on mountains of cash found at her residence

After former TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said that the money recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not his. His close aide accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".
Cash and jewelry worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police.
Meanwhile, according to Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources, they have found almost eight crore rupees in the bank accounts of Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the whole scam involves TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)