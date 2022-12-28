'The love between a mother and a son is eternal..' Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (100) was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."

PM Modi has reached the hospital to meet his mother. The doctors at the UN Mehta hospital has earlier issued a statement saying that Heeraben's condition is stable now.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister's brother meets with an accident

Yesterday, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi escaped a major mishap after his car crashed into a road divider near Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

However, Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysuru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

“The child has suffered a fracture. No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone's out of danger,” Dr Madhu, JSS medical superintendent, told the media.

Mr Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2pm. The police said the car was well within the prescribed speed limits.