'The love between a mother and a son is eternal..' Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben

PM Modi has reached the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad to meet his mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (100) was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has wished a speedy recovery to Heeraben on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."

PM Modi has reached the hospital to meet his mother. The doctors at the UN Mehta hospital has earlier issued a statement saying that Heeraben's condition is stable now.

Prime Minister's brother meets with an accident

Yesterday, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi escaped a major mishap after his car crashed into a road divider near Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

However, Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysuru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

“The child has suffered a fracture. No one has suffered life-threatening injuries. Everyone's out of danger,” Dr Madhu, JSS medical superintendent, told the media.

Mr Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2pm. The police said the car was well within the prescribed speed limits.

article-image

