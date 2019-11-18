The legend of Lord Brahma's Pushkar temple: Significance, structure and when to visit

The creator of the universe, Lord Brahma, has lesser temples as compared to the thousands dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. According to a Hindu mythological legend, this unequal distribution stems from the curse inflicted upon him by his consort Savitri after he had married Gayatri.

Among the few temples dedicated to worshipping Lord Brahma, the temple in Pushkar is one of the grandest structures. Pushkar in Rajasthan is famous for being home to the most significant temple dedicated to Lord Brahma. Believers say Pushkar is the only temple where Lord Brahma is worshipped and apparently, Pushkar was chosen by the Lord himself.

The legend of Pushkar temple

The legend says that Lord Brahma killed a demon named Vajranabha with his weapon, the lotus flower. The three petals of the flower are said to have fallen at three different places on Earth where the Pushkar lakes, Jyeshta (big) Pushkar, Madhya(middle) Pushkar and Kanishtha (small) Pushkar lakes, are to be found.

Of the three Pushkar lakes, Jyeshta (big) Pushkar is the main lake found near the Pushkar temple. According to the story, Brahma wished to perform a Yagna after slaying the demon near Jyeshta lake.

As per the tradition, a man cannot perform a Yagna in the absence of his wife, and since Savitri couldn’t reach on time, Brahma married Gayatri to perform the Yagna.

As soon as Savitri reached the temple, she became furious seeing Brahma marrying Gayatri. She cursed Brahma saying no one will worship him, she also cursed everyone present at the wedding.

However, Gayatri later lessened the effect of Savitri’s curse with her powers, and hence, temples dedicated to Lord Brahma are few.

What does Pushkar mean?

Pushkar is a combination of two words, ‘Push’ and ‘Kar’. While ‘Push’ translates to flower and ‘Kar’ translates to hand, Pushkar signifies the falling of the flower Lotus from Lord Brahma’s hand.

Who built the Pushkar temple?

The original temple is believed to be built by sage Vishwamitra. The temple was later restored by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya after he visited the temple. The temple stands gloriously today as well.

Temple structure

The main structure of the temple has the Mandapam and the Grabha Griha (sanctum sanctorum). On the Shikhara or the pinnacle of the temple is a figure of Swan, Brahma’s vehicle. The grand four-headed idol of Brahma is installed in the Garbha Griha where only sanyasis or saints are allowed to enter and perform the Puja.

When to visit?

Summer: The temple remains open on all the days of the week from 5:00 AM - 1:30 PM. It closes for about 90 minutes in the afternoon and reopens for Darshan at 3 PM and closes at 9 PM.

Winter: The temple opens for Darshan at 6 AM and closes at 1.30 and reopens at 3 PM and closes at 8.30 PM.