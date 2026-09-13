The Hindu Apologises After Backlash Over Dera Sacha Sauda Ad Calling Ram Rahim ‘Pure And Clean’

New Delhi: The Hindu on Sunday issued an unconditional apology over a front-page advertisement on Dera Sacha Sauda that triggered widespread criticism on social media, with users questioning the newspaper for publishing content that appeared to portray rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a favourable light.

The advertisement, published on Saturday in the newspaper’s Delhi, Mohali and North India editions, was titled “What is Dera Sacha Sauda? (Facts vs Fiction)”. It alleged, among other things, that there was a conspiracy against Ram Rahim by “drug mafias and forces opposed to the Dera”.

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In a statement issued on Sunday, The Hindu said it “deeply regrets” the publication of the advertisement and tendered an unconditional apology to its readers.

“The Hindu deeply regrets the publication in its Del-hi, Mohali, and North In-dia editions of an offen-sive front-page advertisement titled ‘What is Dera Sacha Sau-da? (Facts vs Fiction)’,” the newspaper said.

“The Hindu tenders its unconditional apology to its readers for publishing this deeply offensive advertisement,” it added.

The Hindu Publishing Group director, N Ram has said in an X post that the apology has been published on the front page of all the editions of The Hindu.

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The apology came after the advertisement drew sharp reactions online, particularly over its portrayal of Ram Rahim as “pure and clean”.

“So The Hindu is now publishing full page advertisements questioning the judicial trials of the Rape and Murder Convicts! Shame @nramind,” one social media user wrote.

“These newspapers have no ethics whatsoever. They can do anything for money,” another user said.

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“Whoever has declared Baba Ram Rahim squeaky clean should take Baba to their home once and arrange a proper welcome for him,” a third user posted.

Meanwhile, Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar is also facing public criticism for carrying the same advertisement. While The Hindu has apologised for publishing it, Dainik Bhaskar is yet to respond to the controversy.