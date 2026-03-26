The Flying Canvas: Air India Express Unveils India's First Art-Wrapped Aircraft |

Mumbai: Air India Express unveiled ‘The Flying Canvas’, a special art‑wrapped Boeing 737‑8 aeroplane, extending the airline’s tradition of celebrating India’s cultural heritage through evocative aeroplane liveries. The VT-BWV aircraft, wrapped in an original artwork by contemporary artist Osheen Siva, has become the first art-wrapped aircraft among any Indian airlines' fleets.

Air India Group's low-cost carrier has been promoting India's cultural and artistic legacy through variable tail art on each of its aircraft. These art forms have featured adaptations from Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings to national heritage monuments and representations of classical artforms like Kathakali, Kathak and Bharatnatyam under the Tales of India initiative, launched in October 2023 to mark the airline's refreshed brand identity. Every new aircraft tail of its fleet features a unique artistic design, inspired by indigenous craft, textiles and traditions, such as Kalamkari, Bandhani, Kanjivaram, and Banarasi.

The Flying Canvas is the latest extension of this cultural design philosophy and said to be the most innovative expression among all. The creativity comes from the brain of internationally recognised multidisciplinary contemporary artist Osheen Siva, who is known for her distinctive practice that blends heritage, identity and speculative futures. The collaboration stems from Air India's multi-year partnership with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Wrapped in an original artwork created by Osheen Siva, whose work reimagines heritage as a living, evolving force, ‘The Flying Canvas’ transforms into the fastest moving cultural installation. The art livery features a Tamil figure carrying memory and heritage into the future, adorned with traditional motifs that symbolise lineage, identity and continuity. As India’s first full‑aircraft contemporary art wrap, this initiative brings a bold new dimension to Air India Express’ long‑standing commitment to celebrating India’s culture across the skies.

AIX's chief marketing officer Siddhartha Butalia said, “With the Tales of India and its extension to The Flying Canvas project, we are literally taking that idea to the skies, transforming an aircraft into a moving expression of living cultural identity. This initiative reflects how we see travel, not just as a journey between destinations, but as an opportunity to experience, interpret, and connect with culture and communities in meaningful ways."

KBF's CEO Thomas Varghese said, "As this aeroplane traverses over 60 destinations, it carries with it the soul of indigenous culture and the vibrancy of contemporary art to people far beyond our shores. It is a proud moment for us to see art soaring to the skies and igniting conversations between people and cultures - a journey that reminds us that art, like flight itself, has the power to connect the world."

During the previous edition of the Biennale, Air India Express unveiled a bespoke tail art on one of its Boeing aircraft. The association had laid the foundation for deeper engagement with India’s contemporary art ecosystem and now continues with a full aircraft wrapped in art for the 2025–26 edition.