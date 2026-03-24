SpiceJet Helpline Crashes Amid West Asia Tensions, Airline Urges Passengers To Use Alternate Channels

Bangladesh has barred SpiceJet from using its airspace due to pending unpaid dues, forcing the budget airline to take longer routes for flights from Kolkata to Guwahati and Imphal. |

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday informed passengers that their primary customer care helpline has been facing a connectivity issue, as travellers are increasingly relying on these services amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a post shared on its official X handle, SpiceJet said that its customer care number, +91 (0)124 4983410, is currently down. The airline added that its technical team is working to resolve the issue, though no timeline for restoration has been specified.

#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing connectivity issues with our SpiceJet Customer Care helpline number: +91 (0)124 4983410. We assure you that our relevant teams are working to resolve this as soon as possible. In the meantime, please connect with us on: +91 (0)124… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 24, 2026

The disruption comes at a critical time, as several airlines, including Spice Jet, have been advising passengers travelling to and from West Asia to check flight status before leaving for the airport, given the tense situation in the region. In such circumstances, customer care helplines serve as a key point of contact for real-time updates on delays, cancellations, or rescheduling.

With the primary number unavailable, SpiceJet has asked passengers to instead contact its alternate helpline at +91 (0)124 7101600. Travellers can also reach out through the airline’s official social media platforms, which are being actively monitored to handle queries during the outage.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Air India and Air India Express have announced that they will jointly operate 24 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 24, 2026. These include services to destinations such as Jeddah and Muscat, while additional non-scheduled flights to the UAE are subject to operational conditions and regulatory approvals. Flights to other international regions continue as per schedule.

Air India Newsroom

Passengers travelling in the coming days are advised to stay updated through official channels and confirm their flight status in advance, especially in light of the ongoing regional developments.

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