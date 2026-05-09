'That Boy Has Fought Alone': Suvendu Adhikari's Mother Gayatri Recalls His Struggles, Expresses Pride As Son Takes Oath As Bengal CM | WATCH

Kolkata: As Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, his mother Gayatri became emotional over his years of struggle and expressed pride over his rise to the state's top post. Adhikari said her son had worked tirelessly and travelled across the state, right from north, south and east Bengal to build public support. "That boy has fought alone," she said.

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While speaking to news agency PTI, she became emotional while recalling her son's political journey, saying he survived four alleged attempts on his life. "He has come back from the brink of death. Yes, not once, not three times, but four times there were attempts to kill him," she said in Bengali.

She further added, "From here, from the north, south, and east… Till today, where no one else has gone, he has gone alone." Not just this, Gayatri also credited Suvendu's father for shaping his personality and determination, as she said, "whatever he learned from childhood came from his father. His father was like that, too."

In a landmark moment in West Bengal's political history, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's 1st BJP Chief Minister at a grand ceremony held at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. The swearing-in marked the beginning of West Bengal's first BJP-led government, ending decades of dominance by regional and Left parties in the politically crucial state.

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The oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders. Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik on Saturday took oath as members of the Council of Ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari-led government in the state.

PM Modi Congratulates Suvendu Adhikari

Narendra Modi congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as Bengal CM, stating that he has been a leader deeply connected with the people and aware of their aspirations.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead."