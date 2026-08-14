Thar Driver Runs Over Bus Driver After Argument On Motichur Flyover In Haridwar

Haridwar: A bus driver was injured after a Thar driver allegedly ran his vehicle over him following a heated argument on the Motichur flyover along the Haridwar-Rishikesh route on Thursday evening. The incident, reportedly triggered by a minor road dispute, has been captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

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According to preliminary information, the bus and Thar narrowly avoided a collision while crossing the flyover. The bus driver reportedly stopped the Thar driver and advised him to drive carefully, warning that reckless driving could lead to a serious accident.

The two men allegedly got into an argument during the exchange. The Thar driver then reportedly accelerated suddenly, hitting the bus driver and driving the vehicle over him.

The incident caused panic among people at the spot. The injured bus driver was rushed to a hospital by bystanders for treatment. His current medical condition was not immediately known.

The Thar driver allegedly fled the scene with the vehicle shortly after the incident.

A video purportedly showing the incident has been widely circulated on social media. Following the emergence of the footage, police launched an investigation into the incident.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Raiwala police station, where a complaint has been registered and an FIR lodged. Police are examining the viral video and CCTV footage from cameras installed around the flyover to identify and locate the accused driver.

Investigators are also trying to establish how the argument began and determine who was driving the Thar at the time of the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over road rage and road safety, particularly after a vehicle was allegedly used to attack a person following a seemingly minor argument.