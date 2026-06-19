'Thank You For Your Wishes': Rahul Gandhi Responds To PM Modi's Birthday Wishes

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, June 19, turned 56. The Congress leader received wishes from various leaders across political parties.

Response to PM's wishes

Responding to PM Modi's wishes, Gandhi took to X and wrote, "Thank you for your wishes Prime Minister @narendramodi ji."

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Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also wished Gandhi and called him a companion for "one goal."

Akhilesh wrote, "Companions of patriotism, humanity, and truth — We, for the 'One Goal'! Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, along with sincere good wishes for a meaningful and active life!"Akhilesh ji, heartfelt thanks for your well-wishes. Our 'one goal' of protecting the rights of the Constitution, social justice, and PDA will continue with full strength, and we will ensure its benefits reach every citizen of Uttar Pradesh—this will remain our endeavor.

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Responding to him, Gandhi wrote,"Akhilesh ji, heartfelt thanks for your well-wishes. Our 'one goal' of protecting the rights of the Constitution, social justice, and PDA will continue with full strength, and we will ensure its benefits reach every citizen of Uttar Pradesh—this will remain our endeavor."

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TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee also wished Gandhi. He wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to @RahulGandhi Ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and continued success in every endeavour. Keep shining!"

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"Thank you for your wishes, Abhishek Banerjee ji. May we continue to work together to protect our Constitutional values and defend the rights of our people," Gandhi responded.

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Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president.