 Youth Congress Workers Pour Milk On Rahul Gandhi Portrait Depicted As 'Lord Parashurama' In Varanasi As Part Of LoP's Birthday Celebrations - VIDEO
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HomeIndiaYouth Congress Workers Pour Milk On Rahul Gandhi Portrait Depicted As 'Lord Parashurama' In Varanasi As Part Of LoP's Birthday Celebrations - VIDEO

Youth Congress Workers Pour Milk On Rahul Gandhi Portrait Depicted As 'Lord Parashurama' In Varanasi As Part Of LoP's Birthday Celebrations - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday celebrations in Kashi triggered a political row after Youth Congress workers portrayed him as Lord Parashurama during a symbolic tribute. The event featured rituals and a themed display, prompting BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla to call it offensive to Hindu faith and demand an apology from the Congress leader

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Youth Congress Workers Pour Milk On Rahul Gandhi Portrait Depicted As 'Lord Parashurama' In Varanasi As Part Of LoP's Birthday Celebrations - VIDEO
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Varanasi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi turned 56 on Friday, June 19. As part of the birthday celebrations, Youth Congress workers held a unique celebration in Kashi, portraying him as "Lord Parashurama".

Birthday celebrations in Kashi

They performed a milk abhishek, celebrated in the Ganga, cut a laddoo cake, and displayed him holding a copy of the Constitution in one hand and an axe in the other.

Visuals from the celebration quickly went viral, triggering online debate over the symbolic tribute and the portrayal of Rahul Gandhi in a mythological avatar.

BJP criticises portrayal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the portrayal "insulting and offensive to Hindu faith and crores of devotees."

"Congress workers portraying Rahul Gandhi as Lord Parshuram is insulting and offensive to Hindu faith and crores of devotees. Deities are sacred and should never be used for political glorification or personality cults," he said on X.

He further said, "After Hindu terror , mocking Sanatan , questioning Prabhu Ram existence now this! What a shame . This has become a pattern !! Will Rahul Gandhi apologise ? Is he Bhagwan? Is he above crores of Hindus ?"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Gandhi on X.

"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote.

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Posters were put up outside Indira Bhawan in the national capital, extending birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi.

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