'Thank god Santa gets his gifts from North pole': Congress attacks Modi govt over inflation & fuel prices

On the occasion of Christmas, the Congress has launched a fresh series of attack on the Modi government by penning short poems and one liners.

Through the poems, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has taken a jibe at the government over increasing fuel prices and inflation.

In a tweet, the Congress took a swipe at the central government over increasing fuel prices, saying "Thank god Santa rides a sleigh, he doesn't need to pay hefty prices for fuel."

Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs.95/litre. pic.twitter.com/oIlqKGaQbe — Congress (@INCIndia) December 25, 2021

In another post, the Congress attacked the center on inflation. It said, "Jingle bells... Jingle bells... Jingle all the way. Oh what fun it would be to buy things... without burning all your savings away."

The Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over price rises since a while now. Recently, the grand old party held a 'Mehengai Hatao' rally in Jaipur.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Ask why there is so much inflation in the country. This is your responsibility. The government has a huge responsibility towards you - your development and taking you forward. Then it is your responsibility to ask for a strong future from the government."

In another tweet the Congress said, "He's not making a list, The govt's not checking anything twice; They have no data on- who's naughty or nice."

Implying that the government does not listen, another tweet read, "All we want for Christmas is a government that listens."

All we want for Christmas is a government that listens. pic.twitter.com/Csz0X3NtIU — Congress (@INCIndia) December 25, 2021

The tweets come as the Congress and the BJP are carrying out aggressive campaigns ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to take place in 2022. The Congress has been holding several rallies to attack the Modi government on various issues.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:21 PM IST