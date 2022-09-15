Thank God movie: Kayastha community files police complaint against actor Ajay Devgan for hurting religious sentiments

Ajay Devgn |

The members of the Kayastha community filed a police complaint in Civil Lines Police Station of the capital city Raipur against Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan, director of upcoming mega-starrer movie ‘Thank God’ for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The community members threatened fierce protest if quick action will not get initiated.

Notably, the initiation of harsh steps from the Kayastha community- in general, which is perceived as a gentle community across the society in India, had made the action talk of the town.

We have filed a complaint against the actor Ajay Devgan, director Indra Kumar and movie making company T-series and Maruti International for hurting our religious feelings, Community leader Shrivastava said.

In the movie, our deity Chitragupta was shown in a bad light. Ajay Devgan who plays the role of Chitragupta, was showcased as gheroed by the seminude girls, and the dialogues between Malhotra and Ajay Devgan were quite demeaning which injured our religious feelings, Shrivastava complained.

Therefore, we wanted initiation of strict action for wounding our feelings, as the act was unacceptable, he said.

We will also burn the effigy of the actor at the Budhatalab, Raipur on Friday to register a strong protest against the act and its objectionable picturization, Shrivastava complained.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines police said, they have received the complaint and after investigation, further action will be initiated as per law.

The film will be released around October 25, across India.