Thane News: 5 Including A Pregnant Woman Dead In Kalwa Hospital Due To Alleged Negligence In Treatment

Thane: In a heart-wrenching incident at Thane Municipal Corporation's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, five patients tragically lost their lives within a span of just one day. The tragic event was defaced by accusations of negligence in treatment, sparking a wave of chaos as grieving relatives voiced their anger.

Among the deceased was a pregnant woman, intensifying the distressing nature of the situation. Family members of the deceased patients raised a grave concern that the bodies remained unattended in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for an alarmingly prolonged duration of approximately six hours after their demise, underscoring their allegations of inadequate and untimely medical attention.

Jitendra Awhad's Outrage Amplifies the Tense Atmosphere

Local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jitendra Awhad swiftly arrived at the hospital upon being informed of the distressing incident. However, instead of offering solace, his visit escalated tensions further as he expressed his fury over the appalling conditions at the hospital. His outrage ended up in a threat to criticise the hospital's dean.

Hospital Administration's Defense

Contrary to the allegations of negligence, the hospital administration provided their perspective on the tragic deaths. They disclosed that Kalwa Hospital was operating beyond its intended capacity, with both general wards and the ICU stretched to their limits.

Hospital Medical Authority Dr Anirudh Malgaonkar revealed that the unfortunate casualties consisted of individuals suffering from critical conditions, including cardiac arrest, severe vomiting, an unidentified ailment and a case of leg abscess. Dr. Malgaonkar also sorrowfully mentioned the demise of a pregnant woman, further deepening the grief.

Outrageous Allegations of Financial Exploitation

Adding another layer to the unfolding tragedy were the claims of the deceased patients' relatives. They alleged that the hospital administration was demanding exorbitant sums for basic amenities. These allegations included charges of Rs 100 for mobile charging, Rs 200 for an ICU bed, and Rs 200 for an oxygen bed.

Such assertions further fueled the fury of grieving relatives who felt that not only had their loved ones been denied adequate care, but they were also being subjected to unjust financial burdens during their time of grief.

The tragedy took place in Kalwa, situated within the larger city of Thane. Significantly, Thane has Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as its representative. The hospital itself is under the administration of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an entity that has been under the governance of the Shiv Sena party for an impressive span of three decades.