'Testament To His Years Of Dedicated Public Service': Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

PM Modi with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim | X/@anwaribrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister."

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"This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India’s development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," he added.

He further said, "Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples. I wish PM Modi continued success and the people of India continued peace, progress and prosperity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday scripted history, surpassing India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru's record, to become the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

PM Modi, who first assumed office in May 2014, secured a third consecutive term in 2024.

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in a letter dated June 8, called the milestone "a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership."

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Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape sent a personal video message describing PM Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership," highlighting specifically the achievement of lifting over 200 million Indians out of poverty.