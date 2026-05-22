Terrorists Had Lunch Under Tree Before Killing 26 Civilians: NIA Chargesheet Reveals New Details In Pahalgam Attack

File | X (@Kayadu__Lohar)

New Delhi: More than a year after the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, new details have emerged in the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The three terrorists involved in the attack had lunch under a tree shortly before the killings, according to the chargesheet filed by the NIA. The 1,597-page chargesheet filed by the anti-terror agency before a special court details the deep conspiracy traced back to Pakistan, according to an NDTV report.

The agency has named seven accused: Sajid Jatt, based in Pakistan's Kasur; the three attackers, Faisal Jatt alias Suleman, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran Bhai and Hamza Afghani; locals Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvaiz Ahmad; and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) in the chargesheet.

They have been charged with murder, waging war against India, and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Notably, all three attackers were killed in an encounter with security forces on July 28 last year.

The NIA named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), headed by Hafeez Saeed, who has been designated a global terrorist by India, along with The Resistance Front (TRF), headed by Habibullah Malik alias Sajid Jatt, for their role in orchestrating, facilitating and executing the April 22 attack.

According to the chargesheet, data retrieved from two phones recovered from the terrorists revealed "chats with Sajid Jatt giving directions to them and screenshots of the Alpine Quest app showing coordinates of locations near Baisaran Park". Both phones were sold in Pakistan, based on data from the Indian arm of phone manufacturer Xiaomi, according to the chargesheet.

A day before attack

A day before the attack, the three terrorists had visited a local's house near Baisaran. The local, Parvaiz Ahmad, said that around 5 pm on April 21, he was sitting with his wife and son inside their 'dhok' (hut) when the armed men arrived.

"My mama (maternal uncle) Bashir Ahmad Jothar walked in and told us to remain silent. He went outside and returned within a few moments, followed by three men carrying guns. The armed men sat down inside the dhok. They told me to give them water as they were very tired and thirsty, saying they had travelled a long distance," Parvaiz, who operated a pony in the Baisaran Valley, told investigators, according to the NIA chargesheet.

"I gave them water. After drinking, they told me that I would receive 'sawaab' for giving water to men fighting in Allah's path and waging jihad for the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims. They were speaking Urdu with a Punjabi touch and did not seem to be Kashmiris. I realised they were Mujahids. They told me to hide their bags and pouches. I hid them under my blankets and bedding lying in the dhok while they stayed there. I instructed my wife Tahira to prepare tea for all of us," he said.

They later had food, asked for rotis to be packed, and left by 10 pm. Parvaiz and his uncle, Bashir Ahmad Jothar, were arrested on June 22 for harbouring the three terrorists.

Luch under tree before attack

On the morning of the attack, the three terrorists were spotted near the Baisaran Valley. Before entering the valley, the three terrorists sat under a tree and ate lunch.

After some time, they took out blankets from their bags and draped them over themselves, according to the chargesheet, which was filed after investigators examined more than 1,100 people.

Two of them then moved towards the point from where a rivulet enters Baisaran and sat there to monitor activities inside.

They then returned to the place where they had kept their belongings with the third terrorist.

All three left their bags there and again proceeded to the same spot. When they began their final approach, one of them was wearing a GoPro on his head, and they entered the park by crossing the fence.

Two terrorists moved straight towards the main entry gate of the park along the toilets, while the third moved towards the end of the zipline.

At 2:23 pm, one of them fired the first shot from his M4 carbine. Seconds later, the other two terrorists opened fire from their positions near the dhabas and slope area using their AK-47 rifles.

The accused deliberately shaped the central meadow into a kill zone to maximise civilian casualties, the NIA said.

While escaping, the terrorists encountered three civilians hiding behind trees outside the fence and approached them. They then shot them at close range.

Along the escape route, they also stopped a man and asked him to recite the 'kalma'. They let him go after he did so.

Fired celebratory rounds

After exiting the park, the terrorists fired rounds in celebration, "thereby evidencing lack of remorse and continued adherence to their terror objective", according to the chargesheet.