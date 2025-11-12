'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

ANI

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the families of the victims of the Delhi car blast that took place on Monday evening near the Red Fort.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the Prime Minister of Israel said on X.

The Israeli PM termed the attack a 'terror strike.' Notably, Indian authorities have not yet confirmed a terror hand in the blast. However, they have not even ruled out the possibility of the same.

"India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," he added.

Other World Leaders Express Condolences

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Delhi car blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured people.

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki also expressed sadness over the tragic Delhi blast, emphasising that Kathmandu stands in solidarity with India. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed sadness over the explosion that occurred in Delhi, according to news agency IANS.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also expressed solidarity with the people of India. In a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian offered sympathies to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the blast.