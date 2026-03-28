Terrifying! Video Shows 2 Gas Cylinders Exploding In Rajkot Amid LPG Shortage Fears

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Rajkot: Amid fears of an LPG shortage, 40 cylinders were found stored at the house of a catering businessman in Rajkot, according to India Today. Two of those gas cylinders exploded on Friday afternoon. A terrifying live video of the incident has now surfaced.

The video shows a sudden boom followed by a huge fire. The explosion gripped the area with panic. People can be heard screaming and seen fleeing the spot in fear. Two people suffered burn injuries in the blast and were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the parking area of a house located in Sadhana Society on Sahkar Road in Rajkot city.

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Gas cylinders were stored in the parking area, and two of them suddenly exploded. The explosion occurred at the residence of a person identified as Ashok Raiyani, who is associated with the catering business.

The fire department and police promptly responded and seized 40 gas cylinders from the parking area, along with cans filled with diesel and an electric motor used for gas refilling.