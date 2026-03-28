Pune Restaurants Struggle Amid Irregular Commercial Gas Cylinder Supply | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: The supply of commercial gas cylinders in Pune has been disrupted, leaving several restaurants struggling to continue operations. The Pune division of the National Restaurant Association of India has raised concerns, warning that the shortage is forcing some businesses to scale down services while others are facing temporary closure. Restaurant owners have urged the district administration to intervene and ensure a steady supply.

A delegation from the NRAI, including Kishor Sarpotdar and Sayali Jahagirdar, met Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and submitted a memorandum highlighting the issue. The delegation said that restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders have disrupted the supply chain. This has directly affected restaurant operations across the city.

Restaurant owners told officials that irregular deliveries have made it difficult to maintain daily operations. Some eateries have reduced their menu due to limited gas availability. Others have been forced to shut down temporarily. The industry body said the situation is affecting both small and large establishments.

The district administration, however, maintained that the supply of cylinders has not stopped. Officials said that delays are being caused by logistical challenges linked to global war-related factors. They assured us that the situation is being monitored and efforts are underway to stabilise the supply.

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi advised restaurant owners to switch to piped natural gas where possible. He said this would reduce dependence on cylinder supply and provide a more stable solution. Officials added that LPG supply to the restaurant sector is expected to resume in phases over the next few weeks.

NRAI representatives described the meeting as constructive. Sayali Jahagirdar said the discussion was positive and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon. The association has called for quicker action to prevent further disruption to the food and hospitality sector in Pune.