Terrifying VIDEO: Man Kills Leopard With Bare Hands In Uttarakhand's Tehri | Screengrab from X video

In a terrifying viral video, a leopard attacked was seen attacking a 56-year old man in Uttrakhand's Jakhi village of Kirtinagar block, Devprayag assembly constituency. In the video the man can be seen severely injured and the leopard was seen dead on a floor.

According to tweet posted by @AjitSinghRathi, the man in the video Lakshman Singh Negi attacked the already injured leopard around its throat. The tweet also mentioned that, the leg of the leopard was badly injured, the wire was stuck in its neck, the leopard died shortly after falling. In the video the Lakshman Singh Negi's hand can been seen brutally injured.

टिहरी के लक्ष्मण सिंह ने गुलदार को मार डाला। गुलदार ने हमला किया तो लक्ष्मण ने उसके हलक में हाथ डाल दिया।

पहले से ही ज़ख़्मी गुलदार नीचे गिर पड़ा, उसका पैर पहले से ही बुरी तरह ज़ख़्मी था, गर्दन में तार फँसा था, गिरने के थोड़ी देर बाद ही गुलदार मर गया।

According to media report in hindi news portal Hindustanlive, Laxman Singh Negi was walking from his house in Jakhi to Khumkhu when the leopard, hiding in bushes 50 meters below the old Jakhi road, launched the attack on him. Villagers quickly alerted the forest department and Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandhari. The forest department team, upon arriving at the scene, discovered the dead leopard nearby. The department conducted a postmortem on the leopard to determine the exact cause of death, as the animal appeared to have sustained previous injuries, likely from being trapped in an iron net.

According to other media reports, Kirtinagar Range Ranger Buddhi Prakash confirmed that the leopard had old wounds on its neck from an iron net, which may have driven it to attack a human. The forest department has completed the postmortem, and the exact cause of the leopard's death will be known once the report is available.

Meanwhile, the forest department is preparing to provide compensation for Laxman Singh Negi's injuries. The community hopes that such incidents can be minimized in the future to ensure safety for both humans and wildlife.

In a recent incident reported from Uttrakhand, a 17-year-old boy named Anurag was mauled by a leopard in Devprayag, Tehri district, on Thursday night. Anurag, a class 12 student, was returning home after playing cricket when the leopard attacked him. Despite local residents raising an alarm, the leopard did not release the boy, officials reported on Friday.