Terrifying Video! Calf crushed to death by car driver in Faridabad, mother cow passes away in grief 2 days later

Faridabad: A case of animal cruelty and hit-and-run has surfaced from the NCR region in which a merciless car driver ran over a calf seated on the roadside. The shocking incident was reported from Faridabad and a video capturing the brutal happening was released on social media. The footage has now gone viral and it shows the vehicle crushing the animal to death.

(Warning: Video contains disturbing graphics)

Incident took place on May 19

Reportedly, the incident took place earlier this May in Block A of Greenfields Colony in Faridabad. The CCTV camera installed in the premises recorded the case dated May 19, Friday.

Mother cow passes away of unbearable pain and shock

Several animal lovers slammed the driver for his reckless driving that resulted in the death of the calf, followed by the mother cow's demise two days later. On a painful note, it was reported that the mother cow passed away due to the shock and trauma of the losing her calf.

PFA takes note of the incident

After coming across the viral video and listening to the cry of many netizens, People for Animals, one of India’s largest animal welfare organisations, originally founded by Maneka Gandhi, looked into the matter and said, "We are devastated."

The animal welfare group identified the driver as a man named Lucky and filed a FIR to fight for justice.

Taking to Instagram, PFA shared the video and captioned it saying, "A reckless driver named Lucky crushed a calf in broad daylight, leaving it to suffer in extreme pain...Witnesses have unfortunately backed out, but our dedicated team at PFA Head Office and PFA Faridabad has taken a stand for these innocent animals."

Furthermore, PFA asked people to raise voice against such incidents of animal cruelty. "Please join us in seeking justice for the poor calf and its mother. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that such acts of cruelty are met with appropriate consequences," the animal welfare organisation added.