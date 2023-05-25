 Hyderabad Shocker! Sleeping toddler crushed to death after car runs over her, video surfaces
The kid reportedly died after the unfortunate incident that took place in Hayat Nagar RTC Colony of Rangareddy District.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking video from Telangana, a car was seen running over a young girl asleep in the parking space of a residence. The kid reportedly died after the unfortunate incident that took place in Hayat Nagar RTC Colony of Rangareddy District. The deceased victim was identified as a girl aged around two and a half years.

(Warning: Video contains disturbing graphics)

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday.

Police officials were quoted in an IANS report as saying that the child's mother who was working at a construction site near the apartment building brought her to the parking area in the afternoon to protect her from scorching heat. She put the girl to sleep on the ground.

Hayathnagar police registered a case and started investigating the matter.

The man driving the car recklessly over the toddler was identified as Hari Rama Krishna, an interior designer and his wife works as sub-inspector in the Prohibition & Excise department.

Parents and seven-year-old brother survive the sad demise of young family member

It was noted that the child's family had only recently moved to the city from Karnataka. The couple, working as construction labourers, is now survived by their son, aged 7.

