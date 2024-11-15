 Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s Mathura
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTerrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s Mathura

Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s Mathura

As per reports, police have registered a case in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the driver who remains absconding. Meanwhile, police conducted a post-mortem of the bodies and handed them over to their family members.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
@JtrahulSaini

In a tragic incident, two bikers were killed after their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck from behind on the Agra Delhi National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Tuesday. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the accident took place. 

In the video, the speeding truck can be seen hitting the two bikers from behind. As soon as the truck hit the bike the driver lost balance and the two-wheeler was swept under the truck. Both the riders were crushed under the truck’s rear wheels and said to have died on the spot. In the video, passersby can be seen coming to a halt to assist the men. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the two bike riders were hit by a truck with registration number UP 85AE 3554. Police confirmed that both the person succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra and Ramswaroop. Both were the residents of Umri.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
Read Also
UP Viral Video: Girl Performs Obscene Dance On Bonnet Of SDM's Car In Jhansi; FIR Registered Against...
article-image

As per reports, police have registered a case in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the driver who remains absconding. Meanwhile, police conducted a post-mortem of the bodies and handed them over to their family members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s...

Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 15, 2024 - Nirmal NR-406 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 15, 2024 - Nirmal NR-406 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student