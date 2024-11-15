Terrifying Video: Bikers Crushed To Death As Speeding Truck Hits From Behind On Highway In UP’s Mathura

@JtrahulSaini

In a tragic incident, two bikers were killed after their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck from behind on the Agra Delhi National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Tuesday. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the accident took place.

In the video, the speeding truck can be seen hitting the two bikers from behind. As soon as the truck hit the bike the driver lost balance and the two-wheeler was swept under the truck. Both the riders were crushed under the truck’s rear wheels and said to have died on the spot. In the video, passersby can be seen coming to a halt to assist the men.

बेहद दर्दनाक हादसा: मौत कब किसका कहां इंतजार कर रही हो क्या पता..!



दो सगे भाई मजदूरी करने बाइक पर घर से निकले थे,रस्ते में ट्रक ने उन्हें कुचल दिया_दोनो की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई...!



📍 मथुरा (यूपी) pic.twitter.com/c9y2nmBecm — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 15, 2024

As per reports, the two bike riders were hit by a truck with registration number UP 85AE 3554. Police confirmed that both the person succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra and Ramswaroop. Both were the residents of Umri.

As per reports, police have registered a case in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the driver who remains absconding. Meanwhile, police conducted a post-mortem of the bodies and handed them over to their family members.